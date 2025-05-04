Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 89.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,128 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 390.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $176.51 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $191.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.76.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $201,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,612.80. This trade represents a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $166.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

