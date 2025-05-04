Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,401.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 345.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGN. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

OGN stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

