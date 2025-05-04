Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Revvity were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Revvity by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 857,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,749,000 after purchasing an additional 66,723 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Revvity by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revvity by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Finally, Solano Wealth Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $94.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07. Revvity, Inc. has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $129.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $664.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Revvity from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Revvity from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

