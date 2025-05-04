Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) by 217.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,716 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.11% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 371.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 103,700 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 756,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 68,317 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 221.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 67,325 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 433.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 56,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 10,810 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $56,536.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,230.83. This trade represents a 5.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $4.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

