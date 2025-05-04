Marshall Wace LLP Has $431,000 Stake in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Security National Financial were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Security National Financial by 28.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Security National Financial by 28.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Security National Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 1,673.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNFCA opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.63. Security National Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $13.59.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Security National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

