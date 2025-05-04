Marshall Wace LLP Increases Position in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,810 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Larimar Therapeutics were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 23,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRMR. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $2.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

