Marshall Wace LLP Invests $387,000 in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 80,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 39,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $269.33 million, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

VNDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,285,731 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,369.62. This represents a 0.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,180. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Stories

