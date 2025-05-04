Marshall Wace LLP Invests $398,000 in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,222,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,993,000 after buying an additional 36,326 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 789,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26,254 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1,398.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 509,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,909,000 after buying an additional 475,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $50.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.99 and a 12 month high of $65.43.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 14.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $634,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,892.31. The trade was a 78.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,918.92. This represents a 20.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens lowered their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Featured Articles

