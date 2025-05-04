Marshall Wace LLP Invests $430,000 in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.25. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $22.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $74.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TFPM. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, April 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

