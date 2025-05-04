Marshall Wace LLP Invests $438,000 in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in electroCore by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in electroCore during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in electroCore in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of electroCore by 31,250.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Get electroCore alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas J. Errico purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,848.10. This trade represents a 2.40 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECOR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on electroCore from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ECOR

electroCore Price Performance

Shares of electroCore stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. electroCore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $49.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25.

electroCore Profile

(Free Report)

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.