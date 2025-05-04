Marshall Wace LLP Invests $444,000 in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TAT Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TAT Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TAT Technologies by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in TAT Technologies by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 39,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 22,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of TAT Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,349,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAT Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TATT opened at $29.31 on Friday. TAT Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $33.83. The company has a market capitalization of $320.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAT Technologies ( NASDAQ:TATT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of TAT Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

About TAT Technologies

(Free Report)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

