Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,439 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 485.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $450,807.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,358.07. This trade represents a 16.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 38,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $3,588,712.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,213,814.03. The trade was a 13.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,587 shares of company stock worth $7,627,564. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.0 %

OTIS opened at $97.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $89.70 and a 12-month high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Otis Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

