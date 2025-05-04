Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NOMD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Nomad Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NOMD opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.81. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Further Reading

