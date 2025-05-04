Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,742 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 288,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 31,916 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $757,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of INDI stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.84. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 61.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 65,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $190,686.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,951.50. This trade represents a 21.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 10,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $30,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,862.47. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,277 shares of company stock worth $434,192 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

