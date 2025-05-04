Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $377,000 Investment in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,114,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,581,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,575,000 after purchasing an additional 484,176 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,595,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,202,000 after buying an additional 409,304 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in FormFactor by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,757,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,312,000 after buying an additional 406,768 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,222,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FORM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

FormFactor Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of FORM stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.21. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $63.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.03 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $112,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,533,716. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $395,760 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.