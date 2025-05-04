Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $402,000 Investment in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $81,280,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,783,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,496,000 after acquiring an additional 601,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,558,000 after acquiring an additional 105,265 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Five9 by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 522,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 138,019 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Five9 by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 470,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,138,000 after purchasing an additional 80,689 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $58.76.

Insider Activity at Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $279.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.26 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $254,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,390.60. This trade represents a 5.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $448,759.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,396,515.28. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,346. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Five9 from $48.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Five9 from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Five9 from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FIVN

Five9 Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.