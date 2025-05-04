Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $422,000 Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,392 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,674 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 415,276 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,479,000 after purchasing an additional 211,108 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,335,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM stock opened at $111.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $63.01 and a 52-week high of $126.76. The company has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEM. Stifel Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

