Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $440,000 Investment in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 51,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Monroe Capital by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 64,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 43,010 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Monroe Capital by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MRCC stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Monroe Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $152.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.25%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

MRCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Monroe Capital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.