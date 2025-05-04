Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 156,701 Shares of FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) by 1,178.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,701 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.12% of FREYR Battery worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

NYSE:FREY opened at $1.33 on Friday. FREYR Battery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $186.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.94.

FREYR Battery Profile

FREYR Battery, Inc provides battery solutions in the United States, Norway, and internationally. The company develops battery cell manufacturing facilities. It serves its products to energy storage systems and commercial mobility, including marine applications and commercial vehicles markets. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg.

