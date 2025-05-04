Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Alliance Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AENT. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Entertainment by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 29,125 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AENT opened at $2.50 on Friday. Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $11.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Alliance Entertainment ( NASDAQ:AENT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.16). Alliance Entertainment had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 10.26%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Clinton Walker acquired 36,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $141,354.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,972,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,520,943.81. The trade was a 0.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 81.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

