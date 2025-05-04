Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 254,733 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Angi at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Angi by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 65,119 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Angi by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 17,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Angi during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $586.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.39 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45. Angi Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $29.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANGI. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Angi from $27.50 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Angi

Angi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.