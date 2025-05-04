Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Shares in Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.45% of Surf Air Mobility as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surf Air Mobility by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Surf Air Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Surf Air Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Surf Air Mobility alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tyler Painter sold 25,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $92,772.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,792.25. The trade was a 38.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Surf Air Mobility Stock Up 1.6 %

SRFM opened at $2.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.60. Surf Air Mobility Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $6.72.

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRFM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Surf Air Mobility in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Surf Air Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Surf Air Mobility

Surf Air Mobility Profile

(Free Report)

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Surf Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surf Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.