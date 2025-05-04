Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 1,776 Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Nordson by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Nordson by 695.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson stock opened at $192.84 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.03 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $615.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.20.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

