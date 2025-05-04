Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stake in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) by 128.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,130 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 21,274 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 84,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 45,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADVM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

Adverum Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $10.84.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.62). Analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adverum Biotechnologies

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 30,600 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $171,666.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,722,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,274,689.21. The trade was a 1.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 198,123 shares of company stock worth $863,040 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adverum Biotechnologies Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

