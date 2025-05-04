Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in LCI Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Baird R W lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $108.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $79.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $72.31 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.36.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 3.82%. Research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 82.14%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

