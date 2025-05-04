Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155,874 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 587.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 69,010 shares in the last quarter. Continental General Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Continental General Insurance Co. now owns 5,916,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,011,000 after purchasing an additional 322,084 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,983,000. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 295,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 115,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DQ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.01.

NYSE:DQ opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $849.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.90. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $30.85.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $123.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. Daqo New Energy had a negative net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

