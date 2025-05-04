Marshall Wace LLP Sells 2,621 Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Belite Bio were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Belite Bio by 7,122.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Belite Bio by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belite Bio stock opened at $62.66 on Friday. Belite Bio, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -56.45 and a beta of -1.52.

Belite Bio ( NASDAQ:BLTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Belite Bio, Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLTE. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

