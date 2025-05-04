Marshall Wace LLP Sells 313,034 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 96.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,034 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in CarGurus by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,524,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,704,000 after buying an additional 957,035 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CarGurus by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,145,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,091,000 after acquiring an additional 802,602 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $19,465,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $14,369,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 946,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,603,000 after purchasing an additional 245,919 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CarGurus

In related news, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $48,755.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,286.70. This represents a 1.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $268,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,382 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,772.88. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,156. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CARG. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

CarGurus Stock Up 1.0 %

CARG opened at $28.19 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.84.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Further Reading

