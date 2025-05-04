Marshall Wace LLP Sells 35,020 Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 35,020 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.18% of WhiteHorse Finance worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 7.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 965,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 70,234 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Up 0.4 %

WHF stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.02. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.43 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, Director John Bolduc bought 22,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $199,898.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 237,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,691.90. This trade represents a 10.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

