Marshall Wace LLP Sells 368,627 Shares of Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Free Report) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 368,627 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ellington Credit were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EARN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Credit during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Credit during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EARN. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ellington Credit from $6.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ellington Credit from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Portfolio Manager Gregory Morris Borenstein bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $37,840.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,140. This represents a 80.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ellington Credit Trading Up 0.6 %

EARN stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. Ellington Credit has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $202.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27.

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Ellington Credit had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 226.01%. The business had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ellington Credit will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ellington Credit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Ellington Credit’s dividend payout ratio is 320.00%.

Ellington Credit Company Profile

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

