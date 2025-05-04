Marshall Wace LLP Sells 8,201 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,438 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,201 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 37.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on INBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of INBK opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $76.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.73 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 7.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.96%.

First Internet Bancorp Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

