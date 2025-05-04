Marshall Wace LLP Sells 87,108 Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,108 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Enerflex were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Enerflex by 2,616,800.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 26,168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Enerflex by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 27,878 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,276,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,342,000 after buying an additional 768,210 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at $43,935,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enerflex from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Enerflex Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of EFXT opened at $6.76 on Friday. Enerflex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $839.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Enerflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.