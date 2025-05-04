Marshall Wace LLP Takes $383,000 Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 314.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.49. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $58.95.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.08 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNL. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TNL

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 6,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $296,524.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,121.20. This trade represents a 69.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.66 per share, for a total transaction of $93,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 408,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,070,221.96. This trade represents a 0.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.