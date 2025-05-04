Marshall Wace LLP Takes $389,000 Position in OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 114,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OPAL Fuels by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 503,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 113,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in OPAL Fuels by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 265,762 shares during the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on OPAL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on OPAL Fuels from $3.40 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

OPAL Fuels Stock Up 2.8 %

OPAL Fuels stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $314.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.69. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $5.18.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $80.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

