Marshall Wace LLP Takes $405,000 Position in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Plumas Bancorp by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 275.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PLBC stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. Plumas Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $51.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.88. The company has a market cap of $257.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Plumas Bancorp Announces Dividend

Plumas Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PLBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

Insider Transactions at Plumas Bancorp

In other Plumas Bancorp news, Director Michael Kevin Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,670.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,670. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Plumas Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Plumas Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

