Marshall Wace LLP Takes $409,000 Position in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Immatics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,417,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,071,000 after acquiring an additional 736,709 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Immatics by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 427,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 147,547 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in Immatics by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 347,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 114,479 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 311,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 108,108 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Immatics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 957,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 84,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.85. Immatics has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18.

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.51. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 47.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that Immatics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

