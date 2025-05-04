Marshall Wace LLP Takes $447,000 Position in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 60,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koss during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 6.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koss alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Koss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Koss Stock Up 1.7 %

KOSS opened at $4.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 million, a P/E ratio of -61.00 and a beta of -1.61. Koss Co. has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $18.73.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%.

About Koss

(Free Report)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.