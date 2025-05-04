Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AMERISAFE in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Wednesday.

AMERISAFE Price Performance

AMSF stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $60.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $888.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.41.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.66 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 16.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.90%.

About AMERISAFE

(Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.