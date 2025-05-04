Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,747 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.15% of Parke Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of PKBK stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.56.

Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 21.25%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $122,752.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,582.36. This trade represents a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,160 shares of company stock valued at $143,947. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Parke Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

