Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stake in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,404 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.46% of Immunic worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Immunic by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 177,542 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Immunic by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 38,553 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Immunic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMUX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Immunic Trading Down 1.7 %

IMUX stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11. Immunic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The company has a market cap of $110.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.91.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

