Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stock Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,002 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SpartanNash by 3,585.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $19.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.34 million, a PE ratio of -1,951.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8,800.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

