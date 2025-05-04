Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Holdings Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBIN. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $994,207,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3,547.0% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,867,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,442,000 after buying an additional 6,678,788 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 566,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,651,000 after buying an additional 76,056 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,320,000 after buying an additional 48,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 337,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $53.27. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $52.50 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

