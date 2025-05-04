MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 32,769 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amarillo National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Novus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,230 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MFM opened at $5.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $5.78.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This is a boost from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

