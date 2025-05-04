Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,086,121 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.5% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $457,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Microsoft from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.77.

Microsoft Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $435.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $384.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.