Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $500.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.77.

Get Microsoft alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT stock opened at $435.28 on Thursday. Microsoft has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $468.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.