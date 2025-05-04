Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,318,711 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.7% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $555,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Microsoft from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.77.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $435.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

