Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Trading Down 3% – What’s Next?

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) was down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $101.52 and last traded at $103.30. Approximately 254,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 781,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.88. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $1,191,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,616,168.96. This trade represents a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,171,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 898,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,017,000 after purchasing an additional 357,687 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,366,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,793,000 after purchasing an additional 354,656 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,224,000 after purchasing an additional 313,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12,165.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,461,000 after purchasing an additional 308,038 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

