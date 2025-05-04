Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 192.17 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 192.60 ($2.56). Approximately 117,399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,770,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194 ($2.57).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 320 ($4.25) to GBX 265 ($3.52) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 325 ($4.31) to GBX 330 ($4.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £555.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 201.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 241.33.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 25.50 ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morgan Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 6.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Advanced Materials plc will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Advanced Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $5.40. This represents a yield of 3.17%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 49.39%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Advanced Materials

In related news, insider Pete Raby sold 48,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.71), for a total transaction of £98,436.12 ($130,655.85). Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

Further Reading

