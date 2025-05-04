Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 190.60 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 191.40 ($2.54). Approximately 129,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,770,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194 ($2.57).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MGAM. Citigroup boosted their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 325 ($4.31) to GBX 330 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 320 ($4.25) to GBX 265 ($3.52) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £555.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 201.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 241.33.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 25.50 ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Morgan Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 6.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Advanced Materials plc will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Advanced Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $5.40. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Advanced Materials

In other news, insider Pete Raby acquired 13,500 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £24,570 ($32,612.16). Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

