Morgan Stanley Cuts Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $30.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $16.50 on Thursday. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $29.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 3.25.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $326.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $25,591.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,479.04. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,951,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,968,000. Elemental Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,612,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,539,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 323.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,440,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,992,000 after buying an additional 1,100,352 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

